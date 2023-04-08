Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson reportedly wants to get back with his baby mama #2 and #4 Khloé Kardashian, but don’t expect her klown kar to spin the block anytime soon.

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship had more ups and downs than a roller coaster, but the the messy exes always gravitated back together. Another make-up (and possible break-up) seemed inevitable for the former couple. Despite claims that Tristan wants to repeat history, Radar Online reports that Khloé doesn’t want to rekindle the romance.

The on-again-off-again couple has definitely been off since their bombshell break-up over Tristan’s cheating scandal and child with Maralee Nichols. They’ve worked through drama in the past, but not another baby on the way while Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate was pregnant. That doesn’t stop the baller from allegedly wanting his family back because he’s “still in love” with her.

“Tristan still loves Khloé and would love to be with her again. He’s doing whatever he can to try to prove himself to Khloé and her family,” a source recently told ET.

They are currently “co-parenting well,” but still “not together,” according to that source.

When the co-parents of two start seem to get cozy, fans speculate about Khloé taking him back. Then they lovingly drag her across the internet for even possibly considering it. Well, it looks like the Good American founder agrees with that feedback.

“Khloé is dedicated to co-parenting their two children peacefully, adding the exes aren’t dating despite spending time together,” Radar Online’s inside source claimed.

The reality star and Tristan did seem much closer lately. She’s supported him through the tragic loss of his mother in January. The 38-year-old had the internet in an uproar in March for calling her baby daddy “the best father” in a birthday post.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” the reality star wrote. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

It’s not surprising that Tristan is the one chasing reconciliation. Khloé revealed that he did try to put a ring on it, but she declined his proposal in 2020.

Do you think Khloé Kardashian will move on or eventually take Tristan Thompson back?