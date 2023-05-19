Bossip Video

A lil cougar canoodling ain’t never hurt nobody

Sparks fly when Jenna (Gabrielle Union)– a fashion editor ready for a comeback after a high-profile firing and breakup–meets a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) who happens to be her boss’s son.

Torn between what feels right and derailing her fashion career comeback, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

Check out the trailer below:





“I’ve been Jenna time and time and time again in my adult life, a woman hitting rock bottom and having to find her way back to herself with her soul and scruples intact,” said Union, 50, in an interview with PEOPLE. “I’ve also dated younger guys and experienced all the good, bad, ugly and indifferent that comes with that.”

Directed by Numa Perrier, the film (based on Tia Williams‘ 2016 novel) also stars Gina Torres, Blackstress Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony, Aisha Hinds, and DB Woodside.

“She always made me feel at home,” said Powers, 30, about co-starring with Union in an interview with TUDUM. I think I got nervous once we got to the table read, because that was kind of essentially my audition process. Everything was still in question. Is he able to do this? Can he play opposite Gab? What we do is always a gamble, you know what I’m saying? Meeting her in a work space, I got really nervous and I started to have imposter syndrome like, “Man, I cannot mess this up.” I realized when you work with people who are great, what happens is you just play up to their level. They inspire you in the moment, and playing off of them is way easier because they give you so much.”

The Perfect Find streams exclusively on Netflix June 23, 2023.