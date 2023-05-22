Bossip Video

Gabrielle Union is doubling down after revealing how she and husband Dwayne Wade handle their finances.

Earlier this month, fans were flummoxed to find out that Union and her husband split their finances 50/50, a reveal the actress made during a conversation with Noah Callahan-Bever on his Bloomberg Originals series, Idea Generation.

This reveal had fans confused for many reasons, one of them being the fact that Dwyane Wade is a part owner of an NBA team and clearly has enough money to support the family on his own. Another point of contention for viewers was how Union talked about the situation, admitting that finances and the idea of not having enough money keeps her up at night.

Now, the Being Mary Jane alum is following up on that reveal with some more context, explaining why the situation she and Wade have agreed on is perfect for them.

“Every household is different and doing what’s best for you and yours is the key,” Union clarified in an Instagram comment. “And what some don’t understand is that I’m 100% responsible for 3 other households and D has even more. The majority of those households are elderly ppl and minors. We both come from families that step up to help care for children or elderly relatives. So being able to be with someone who meets me half way and lightens my load gives me peace and support.” She went on to say: “He’s offered to cover me trust, but that’s not my ministry nor brings me peace. All that to say, I love how we recognize that there’s billions of ways to exist and you just gotta find what’s right for you that brings YOU peace. I found mine.”

Long story short: Dwyane Wade has offered to take full financial responsibility for their family, but Gabrielle Union likes to keep it a combined effort.