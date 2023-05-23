Bossip Video

Two harmonizing housewives who belted out vocals on The Real Housewives of Atlanta have released a new single.

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Drew Sidora have dropped a new track titled “Affirmations Pt. II” and Bravo watchers are buzzing about it.

The track is a remix of the original “Affirmations,” which appeared on Candiace’s 2022 full-length LP, Deep Space (Deluxe Editon), and it’s the track she sang alongside Drew on #RHOA.

In case you missed it, during the most recent episode Candiace brought Drew on stage during a show at the City Winery and performed the song for a packed audience that included housewives Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards Ross.

The track features Candiace ringing out the anthemic chorus where she affirms, “Forget about what they say, I’m gonna be right here. I’m gonna love me all the way.”

She’s followed by her fellow housewife harmonizer Drew who sings throughout the track and has an empowering verse of her own.

Take a listen to “Affirmations Pt.II” below and stream it in full HERE.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Continuing Her Deep Space Tour

In addition to dropping a new single, the Real Housewife of Potomac is currently on the road for the second leg of the Deep Space Tour.

A press release reports that Candiace will perform at The Fillmore in Washington, D.C., on June 10th, followed by performances at City Winery venues across St. Louis, Chicago, Nashville, New York City, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta for the rest of the summer through October.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

6/10 Washington, DC The Fillmore 7/23 St. Louis, MO City Winery 7/31 Chicago, IL City Winery 8/14 Nashville, TN City Winery 8/21 New York, NY City Winery 9/18 Pittsburgh, PA City Winery 10/9 Atlanta, GA City Winery

