Bossip Video

Drew Sidora is pleading with the court to seal her divorce battle, just days after accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband Ralph Pittman of physical aggression.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star urged for the judge to hide her turbulent divorce battle from the public eye due to privacy concerns.

The 37-year-old star said that she and Pittman were “both public figures or some level of acclaim due to their roles on a well-known reality television show and other career pursuits in the entertainment industry.”

She claimed that it was necessary to hide the sensitive case to “protect the parties, and more importantly their minor children, from the unnecessary invasion of their privacy and undue embarrassment.”

Since filing for divorce earlier this month, blogs and multiple media outlets have been reporting on the couple’s troubled marriage.

As BOSSIP previously reported, earlier this month, the reality TV star filed a divorce petition stating that she couldn’t take “[Ralph’s] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

The famous peach holder accused the music business exec of participating in “extra-marital sexual relations” during their marriage. She also called him “a serial cheater and adulterer.”

“Such cruel treatment has actually persisted for the past couple of years of the parties’ marriage but has accelerated and gotten progressively worse during the month of February 2023,” the court document stated.

Further along in the petition, Sidora accused Pittman of being “physically aggressive” towards the end of their union.

She claimed that his behavior spiraled out of control to the point where she almost considered “filing an application for a Temporary Protective Order and flying with her three (3) minor children to Chicago, Illinois so that [Drew] and the minor children could feel safe.” The former Disney star also alleged that the Mind Music CEO stole “a large sum of money” from her account.

Pittman Has Denied Drew Sidora’s Allegations

In divorce docs filed earlier this month, Pittman, 37, denied assaulting the Game actress. He also claimed that he never cheated on his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The talent manager said he hoped to “resolve” the divorce in an “amicable fashion and work to preserve the sanctity” of their private lives.

Sidora and Pittman’s marital woes will be heavily documented in the forthcoming season of RHOA so fans will get to hear more about what led to the dissolution of their marriage very soon.

What do YOU think about the latest Drew Sidora divorce update?