Candiace Dillard Bassett is trending after she commented on a viral Philadelphia prom post and labeled it “tacky.” Despite numerous people countering her statement with accusations of anti-Blackness and “this, you?” style shade, the “Deep Space” songstress is doubling down.

“It’s too grown, I don’t like it, and I”m not changing,” said Candiace.

On Sunday, the Real Housewife of Potomac quote tweeted a clip of the moment that Pennsylvania teens @1.jmariee and @younglilzah went to prom.

The post featured the duo leaving for the dance amid heaps of confetti, tons of balloons, and a DJ for the sendoff dubbed “Zahir’s Edition.”

And while some people were impressed by the extravagant flex excellence, Candiace was clearly not.

“I pray this tacky overdone prom trend is over by the time mine are ready,” wrote the housewife. “We not doing this. They look nice though.”

Candiace’s tweet has since gone viral and has been viewed nearly 6 million times amid people slamming her for her opinion.

Some people have taken issue with Candiace criticizing teenagers, and others are alleging that this is a case of the “tacky” pot calling the kettle black.

Some are even suggesting that there’s a deeper issue at hand and they’re accusing Candiace of being “classist.”

Despite all of this, Candiace has been actively telling her followers that she’s standing by what she said.

“I said what I said,” Candiace told a follower. “It’s too grown, I don’t like it and I’m not changing,” she added to another.

She also said that her comments are about “tact and what’s appropriate for children”, not money.

What do YOU think about Candiace’s comments on the viral prom post?

Were they “anti-black” and “classist” or do you see her point? Some do.