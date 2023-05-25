Get your opening night outfits ready!
Social media is buzzing over The Color Purple trailer that gives moviegoers a stunning sliver of the “bold new take on the beloved classic” about the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond.
Check it out below:
In a now-viral video, Oprah, H.E.R., Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks can be seen bursting with joy while watching the long-awaited trailer for the first time.
Love This!!!! 🥹
The Color Purple In Theaters Christmas Day. 🙏🏿💜 pic.twitter.com/jUv7CV3aoD
— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 23, 2023
Directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones, The Color Purple stars H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Fantasia Barrino making her major motion picture debut.
The American Idol winner stunned at Warner Bros. Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation where she chatted with Oprah, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks about the monumental ensemble film that also stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Corey Hawkins, David and Tamela Mann, and Louis Gossett Jr.
‘I was standing beside some amazing actors who made me step my game up,’ said Fantasia who reprises her role as ‘Celie’ in the film.
‘My life was so much like hers at the time so stepping into her shoes night after night was heavy… so I had to pull up some things that I had buried but I felt safe doing it because my director and cast surrounded me and I was able to go back into that place. I am Celie.’
Moviegoers can expect to experience every emotion during the star-studded musical that opens in theaters on Christmas Day.
‘You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna cry, everybody brings it,’ she added. ‘But in the end, you’ll be healed. Because guess what? I was healed.’
What shade of purple are you thinking about rocking to the premiere? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over The Color Purple trailer on the flip.
Out on the sea
Wish I could be
Part of The Color Purple pic.twitter.com/CPIUaF3Wwn
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) May 22, 2023
Y’all got until December 1st to see the original Color Purple pic.twitter.com/RhJI6SZRP3
— Content Cousin Chellz (@b0mbchell_) May 22, 2023
This is all I got to say about Taraji playing Shug Avery in the new Color Purple movie! pic.twitter.com/jLuhvtGih3
— BRE (@brethawriter) May 23, 2023
Me, walking out of the Color Purple after Fantasia sings "I'm Here" pic.twitter.com/nyJfvXrF8Z
— The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) May 22, 2023
You heard Ms Oprah….any reason to wear the color purple 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/YH3ZWS3mPU
— SunKissPecan79 (@P3canParadis3) May 23, 2023
What we will NOT have is a repeat of how you did the last The Color Purple @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/PhTBOTZaTa
— I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) May 22, 2023
December 25, 2006 (DREAMGIRLS)
December 25, 2023 (THE COLOR PURPLE)
When Fantasia becomes the second American Idol alum to win an Oscar for a movie musical >>> pic.twitter.com/nYoEysdfek
— Kyle (@onthebulletin) May 22, 2023
