After saying “no” on Decision Day, a #MAFS bride is updating a family member on what went down and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Jasmine recapping the moment when she and Airris mutually decided that they wanted a divorce.

As previously reported Airris admitted that he checked out of the marriage and he raised eyebrows (and Jasmine’s blood pressure) by saying that a future dealbreaker for him was self-love.

“I feel like when two people love themselves then they come together that love creates more love,” said Jasmine’s now-ex.

Now Jasmine, who very much so loves herself, is detailing Decision Day to a loved one.

Married At First Sight Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Jasmine meeting up with her Aunt Patricia who’s helping her unpack boxes.

Jasmine has moved out of the apartment she shared with Airris and her Aunt is flabbergasted about the impending divorce.

“I just wanna know why he felt like he didn’t wanna stay married,” says the concerned Aunt. “What were some of the issues?” “Well, the first problem is he was never in, he was never all in,” replies Jasmine. “He has never giving 100 perfect, he was never trying in the marriage so that’s that’s definitely a reason why he wanted to get a divorce, because he never tried.”

Aunt Patricia is stunned.

“So, when he was around us it was a facade?” she asks. “Basically,” replies Jasmine. “And he seemed happy in this picture too, too bad it was a lie!” quips Patrica while looking at her neice’s wedding photo.

An admittedly biased Aunt Patricia then wonders what Airris could have been looking for if he didn’t find it in her niece.

“He don’t want to be married,” she concludes about the software engineer. “In my head, I feel like he don’t want to be married.”

Jasmine however doesn’t think that’s the case.

“I think he wants to be married,” says the cheer coach. ” I don’t think he was ready—he said he wants to be…” “No, he doesn’t,” replies Patricia while Jasmine notes that she and Airris didn’t have chemistry or a spark. “He’s the man, he didn’t give it a chance to spark.”

Jasmine ultimately tells her Aunt that she “wasn’t what Airris wanted” leading the disappointed relative to address Airris on camera.

“I still have questions about Airris, because Airris, I looked at you as a nephew I looked at your family as my family,” says Aunt Patricia. “That it was something that was gonna last that you was gonna put in the work of being a husband, of being a dog dad. What happened?!”

Take an exclusive look at the disappointed Aunt discussing Decision Day with Jasmine below.

Viewers will not only see this moment, but they’ll also see whether or not Shaq agrees to stay married to Kirsten. Last week, Kirsten agreed to try to make things work despite their tumultuous 8 weeks as husband and wife, now it’s Shaq’s turn.

Will these two live happily after?

Find out when #MAFS airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, May 24 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!