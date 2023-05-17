Bossip Video

The time has finally come for Airris and Jasmine to decide whether or not they want to stay married or get divorced, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see all of the couples meet with Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper for Decision Day.

For Airris and Jasmine, they’ll recap their eight-week journey that’s coming to a close and could still blossom after the cameras stop rolling.

Last week we saw an intimate moment between the two after Jasmine thanked Airris for his honesty throughout the process.

Now on Decision Day, Airris’ honesty is a topic of discussion again, and Jasmine’s got some interesting thoughts about it.

Married At First Sight Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Airris and Jasmine sitting across from Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper before making the biggest decision of their lives.

Cal asks the couple to recap some of the challenges that they faced throughout their journey and Jasmine brings up Airris’ lack of attraction to her.

As previously reported Airris admitted during their honeymoon that he liked women who were thicker than his slim wife and it ultimately marred their marriage.

According to Jasmine, the comment took her down from being excited and “on cloud 12,000”, but she didn’t let it affect her self-esteem.

“I’m like yeah, everybody might think you’re crazy but I think I’m beautiful and I’m a bad b***,” says Jasmine. “If you’re not attracted to me, I need you to stand on it and stand ten toes down on it. If that’s what it is, let that be it.”

She added however that despite the hangup, she understands why she was matched with Airris, but it “takes two people to be in a marriage.”

Speaking of Airris, he’s complimenting Jasmine for being fully invested in their marriage, unlike him.

“I definitely think Jasmine has given 100 percent for sure,” says Airris who goes on to admit that he checked out of their marriage. “I don’t know if I gave 100, but I think it was just because I started so late. I can’t go back, but if I could I would have came in wide open, vulnerable, the same way that you [Jasmine] did.” […] “I do feel like our connection started to get there,” he adds. “But I just feel like it happened a lot later than both of us would have liked it to.”

He goes on to say that their connection feels strongest when Jasmine is the “best version of herself” and admits that he didn’t do enough to change the narrative in their union.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Do you think Airris and Jasmine will stay married or get divorced?

Find out tonight when #MAFS’ Decision Day episode airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, May 17 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!