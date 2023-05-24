Bossip Video

The always-evolving Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking his Combs Spirit portfolio to the next level with Diddy Direct. The platform was created by Combs to help retailers and consumers “find inquire and purchase” any of the Combs Spirits portfolios without hassle. This includes all CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS and DeLeón Tequila variants. A press release reports that with Diddy Direct, you can locate it close to you and purchase it in no time.

“Diddy Direct informs consumers and retailers on how and where to find each of their favorite Combs Spirits products nationwide with a convenient, easy-to-use interface that includes location and product-based search functionality and an interactive national map to geo-locate local businesses and distributors. After confirming age, the site’s easy navigation empowers users to quickly find their desired product along with where and how to find it anywhere in the country. Beverage managers and purveyors of nightclubs, restaurants, and liquor store purveyors across the country can use Diddy Direct to answer the growing demand for Cîroc and DeLeón by connecting them to often elusive local distributors, allowing for seamless online purchasing. Whether partying out of town or looking for a local brunch, Diddy Direct quickly shows consumers where they can find a bar that has Cîroc Honey Melon or a retailer that sells DeLeón Reposado.”

Of course, Brother Love had to deliver the announcement in grand fashion. With the help of DJ Khaled, the announcement came via a digital short featuring the two enjoying a round of golf. If you follow Khaled on social media, you know he is serious about golf. So it’s no surprise he is the superior golfer. The dialogue between the two highlights the dynamic of their friendship while launching the new Combs Spirits platform.

You can watch the digital short for the platform below and head over to DiddyDirect.com to find Combs Spirits near you.