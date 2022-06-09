Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs Unveils CÎROC Passion, His New Signature Flavor That Brings His Spirit to The Love Era.

Fresh off the heels of hosting and giving a toast at Pierre Thomas’s Atlanta birthday bash, Diddy and CÎROC are already unearthing their next product.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka are inviting consumers to “experience the frequency of the LOVE Era” with the launch of CÎROC Passion. Diddy recently debuted the new product on his Instagram, promising a bold flavor with an intensity that is a must-try.

“CÎROC Passion is the purest and boldest expression of love, so I wanted to develop a new flavor of CÎROC that embodies my spirit and brings consumers into the frequency,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “To be the best, you have to be fearless and follow that fire within you; that’s why we have been leaders in innovation and believe CÎROC will remain the number one brand in the category.”

The Product Supports Diddy’s Love Era And New Single

As Circo Passion brings the spirit for summer Diddy will also be releasing Passion content featuring his new single. “Gotta Move On” is the legend’s latest music offering featuring Bryson Tiller. The duo performed the new song during this year’s Billboard Awards.

Ciroc Passion is available nationwide where spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $29.99.