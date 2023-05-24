Bossip Video

As we get closer and closer to the 2024 Presidential election, we’re going to see a lot more culture war bulls**t pushed by the right.

According to NBC News, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has decided to “reshelve” several books in addition to National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s Presidential inauguration poem The Hill We Climb because of one parent named Daily Salinas’ complaint. That complaint was chocked full of conservatives’ favorite new buzzwords like “indoctrination,” “gender ideology,” and “hate” via Critical Race Theory. The Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes also conducted a review of the books The ABCs of Black History, Cuban Kids, Countries in the News Cuba, and Love to Langston.

In an interview with the Herald on Monday, Salinas said she “is not for eliminating or censoring any books.” Instead, she wants materials to be appropriate and for students “to know the truth” about Cuba, she said in Spanish.

Following the review, the district determined that the books were “better suited” and “more appropriate” for middle school students but not K-5 students. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say that perhaps someone from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office called to “advise” the school board on what to do in this situation. After all, DeSantis has been trying to garner support from his right-wing base by attacking all things “woke” and signing education legislation that dares tell children the truth about the world that they live in.

For her part, Gorman took to Facebook to get some bars off about her feelings toward this type of censorship…

In the formal complaint, Salinas tried to argue that Gorman’s poem was some kind of “rEvErSe rAcIsM.”

In the form regarding “The Hill I Climb,” the parent wrote that it was “not educational” and contains indirect “hate messages.” The committee found Gorman’s book has educational value, according to the documents, but it was moved because its vocabulary “was determined to be of value for middle school students.”

Buckle up, folks. It’s gonna be a long ride to next November…