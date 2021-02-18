Bossip Video

Florida Governor shockingly states he will pull COVID-19 vaccine from communities who speak down on the distribution process.

The COVID-19 pandemic is finally starting to turn the corner with more vaccines hitting states as the front line workers get vaccinated along with the elderly. Even with the arrival of vaccines, the process of securing the golden shot has proven to be a task within itself. Many states are using online portals to schedule appointments, which is standard, but many of the elderly do not have access to sign up. In some states, even after signing up and securing an appointment, long lines lasting up to 8 hours haven proven to be a difficult hurdle as well.

Many people have spoken out about these factors in frustration via social media and other channels, hoping for a change in the process. In Florida, many are raising concerns after pop-up vaccination sites are appearing in select wealthy neighborhoods with ties to politicians. According to Sun-Sentinel, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening to pull the vaccine out of communities that criticize the distribution process.

The governor called the developer Rex Jensen and arranged for 3,000 doses to be delivered to a vaccination site for Lakewood Ranch and other wealthy neighborhoods in Manatee County, the Bradenton Herald reported. Jensen is the president and CEO of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the parent company of the planned Lakewood Ranch community in Southwest Florida. “If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, we are totally fine with putting this in counties that want it,” DeSantis said.

Florida and its leadership have been careless with COVID-19 since the pandemic started and now, want to make sure their wealthy supporters get to skip line with their own pop-up shop. Threatening to pull the vaccine from places that are upset about this is just downright cruel behavior. You can watch the shocking statement directly from DeSantis in the video below.