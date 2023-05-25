Bossip Video

There’s a forthcoming special that highlights Black excellence with some familiar faces, and we’ve got an exclusive first look.

E! has announced a four-part special titled Black Pop: Celebrating The Power Of Black Culture.

Narrated by La La Anthony and executive produced by Steph Curry and Erick Peyton, the special highlights the pivotal contributions of Black culture across music, television, sports, and film.

In the special, E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media is exploring how the influence of Black culture is more than a trend as perseverance, excellence and the undeniable impact through music, television, sports, and film changed the culture forever.

A press release reports that the special will cover all genres of pop culture and entertainment – celebrating music from the gospel to the Motown sound, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Black culture’s undisputable impact on fashion, television trailblazers, sports legends, and the evolution of Black films and the pivotal talents that paved the way.

It also includes hot takes from Black celebs including Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Marsai Martin, Tamar Braxton, H.E.R., Vivica Fox, Charlamagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, and Stephen A. Smith as they share and detail stories of achievements in music, television, sports, and film.

Curry, Peyton, and NBC’s Rod Aissa are especially excited for viewers to see Black culture be canonized in a dynamic way.

“We’re honored to have joined forces with E! and NBC News Studios to create ‘Black Pop’ to honor and celebrate the power of Black culture in sports and entertainment,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media. “This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community, and we’re grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history.” “We take pride in being able to share these important cultural milestones and conversations that have influenced pop culture.” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal television and streaming. “Our collaborative partnership with E!, NBC News Studios, Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media has brought a creative perspective to this powerful special that our viewers will enjoy.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture is set to premiere June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

Check out the deets on Black Pop below.

“Black Pop: Music” Premieres June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Black music has always been the heartbeat of America. However, its significance extends beyond dope beats and fun rhymes as it links to a rich history and tells a story of freedom. From the soulful era of Motown to the artistry of pop star royalty and more than 50 years of hip-hop, this episode explores how Black music shapes culture globally and tells the entire story of Black America’s hope, triumphs and unity.

“Black Pop: Television” Premieres June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Although the impact of the Black experience on TV is undeniable, it took a beat to get there. This episode looks at that journey through the comedy gold in classics such as “Good Times” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the brilliance of “Living Single,” “Scandal,” “Insecure,” “Pose” and the modern-day laughs of “Abbott Elementary.” It’s a joyful celebration of Black America’s unapologetic presence on the small screen and the road to authentic representation.

“Black Pop: Sports” Premieres June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The ability of the Black athlete to impress and impact pop culture is unmatched, leaving no doubt as to why the likes of Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix have been crowned with GOAT status. From breaking barriers to setting trends and negotiating deals, this episode delves into how Black athletes not only shape culture for all of America, but how they shift it too.

“Black Pop: Film” Premieres June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

From the start, Black people have helped shape American cinema. Although it wasn’t always easy, cinematic giants like Will Packer, cult classics such as “Waiting to Exhale,” “Set it Off,” “Friday” and even daring films like “Get Out” have found a way to make audiences laugh and think. This episode examines how Black excellence on the big screen has become a dominant force in pop culture, leaving an indisputable impact.

“Black Pop” is produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media with Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, and Melissa Haizlip serving as executive producers. Charlise Holmes and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere serve as co-executive producers.