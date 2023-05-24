Bossip Video

Happy Humpday! If you’ve been keeping up with Brat Loves Judy on WeTV let us go ahead and warn you that the tough times only continue this week for Judy’s son Jordan!

It’s Wednesday, which means we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Judy talks to Jordan about the repercussions of his recent arrest. Check out the clip:

Whew…. We don’t know about you but if we were Jordan we’d be STRESSED! At the same time though, do you guys think it was about time that Judy put her foot down? Jordan has been leading a very privileged life and now he’s got to be accountable for his own mess!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat and Judy nervously await calls to find out whether or not the second embryo transfer worked. Jordan faces an uncertain future at Kaleidoscope in the wake of his arrest. Brat and Bella interview candidates to be Brat’s new personal assistant.

This brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs tomorrow, Thursday, May 25 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?