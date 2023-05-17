Bossip Video

Happy Humpday! It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy.

Guess what? You’re in luck! We’ve got an exclusive sneak-preview clip from Thursday’s all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Brat and Judy attend church together. Brat reveals how her church experience growing up brought her closer to music. Meanwhile, Judy shared she was in the church choir, but she struggled because she felt some of the church members judged her and her family. Check out the clip below:

Play

We love seeing Brat and Judy in church together. Judy looked like a little kid spinning around in the pew, right?

It’s interesting that Brat and Judy had pretty different experiences with the church, but both of their experiences are fairly common ones. Was your church experience growing up more similar to Brat’s or Judy’s?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Determined to have a baby, Brat and Judy go in for their second embryo transfer. Judy kicks off her weight loss journey with a twerking class. After getting arrested, Jordan’s life is forever changed.

The all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs Thursday, May 18th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?