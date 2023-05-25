Bossip Video

Have you been watching Silo, the latest dystopian thriller on Apple TV +?

We’re four episodes in and completely hooked on the series, thanks to incredible performances by David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins and Common.

Speaking of Common, we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the episode airing tomorrow. The clip really gives some great insight into his character, who has only made a few brief appearances so far on the series.

Check out the clip below:

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The 10-episode season, created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (“Band of Brothers,” “Justified”), who also serves as showrunner, premiered earlier this month on Friday, May 5, 2023 with the first two episodes. A new episode streams weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023 on Apple TV+.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins, Common, Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo and Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones

Silo is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and based on the novels by Hugh Howey. The series is created by Yost, and Academy Award-nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”) directs the first three episodes. Yost and Howey along with Tyldum, Ferguson, Nina Jack, Remi Aubuchon, Fred Golan and Ingrid Escajeda serve as executive producers.

The first four episodes of Silo are currently streaming on Apple TV+.