One of the stars of Bravo’s newest series is telling BOSSIP all about the Black excellence celebrating series.

Bria Fleming is featured on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and you’ll meet her and her castmates this Sunday after the May 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

During the show that airs at 9 p.m.ET/PT, viewers will be taken inside the world of 12 young Black professionals and entrepreneurs enjoying the island getaway as they party, luxuriate, and form bonds by the beach.

Ahead of the premiere, Fleming told BOSSIP that she’s excited to become viewers’ new “fun bestie” who just wants to show you a good time as you enjoy the completely unscripted and completely authentic series.

“They’re gonna see me sad, happy, depressed, they’re gonna learn that I’m a real person and see all the layers unravel throughout the season,” Fleming told our Managing Editor Dani Canada. “You’re gonna learn a lot about me.”

The fashionista also shared that despite Martha’s Vineyard being located near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, she and her Summer House crew were greeted with southern hospitality and treated “like royalty” by the island’s residents.

“It reminds me [of Georgia] there’s a lot of southern hospitality there,” said Fleming. “A lot of soul food restaurants, you’re getting the collard greens [and the] mac and cheese. I called my parents up and said ‘I feel like I’m in the south!'” “You don’t get any stares, you don’t get any disrespect, everyone’s very nice,” she added to BOSSIP about the location that was one of the first beach destinations where African-Americans could vacation and purchase property. “They’re welcoming, they treat you like royalty there. There’s a lot of respect because of the history.”

While the people of Martha’s Vineyard, might not have stared at Fleming, the fashion entrepreneur got several eyes on her this season when she brought TWO unexpected guests along for the Summer House ride.

Fleming brought her adorable pooch Milo to Martha’s Vineyard and she also brought her man, Simon.

Simon, whom she met while at the Cannes Film Festival, flew in from the house they share in Germany to stay with the crew, and the fun-loving brand manager had no issue with his girlfriend enjoying a carefree time.

“He is very supportive, very loving, very open and he was happy to be a part of this experience with me,” said Fleming.

She admitted however that she had hang-ups about how her Summer House friends would accept her beau.

“We’re [all about] Black power so as a beautiful black woman bringing in a white German man, it was a challenge,” admitted Fleming. “That’s what I was worried about, him being acepted and him being loved, because he spreads love and doesn’t see color.”

Ultimately in addition to people seeing her relationship and getting to know more about her, Fleming told BOSSIP she wants people to see the value in celebrating Black excellence on the Bravo show.

“They need to be a little more open-minded, this is a great light to show us in,” said Fleming who noted that Martha’s Vineyard was a sacred place for the Black community. “We shot this show at Martha’s Vineyard, there’s a lot of history on this island—respect it. The reason why there’s 12 Black entrepreneurs and professionals [on this show] is because of the Black history and it’s important.” We need to be shone in that light, why wouldn’t we?”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard premieres Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo. Check out our exclusive with Bria Fleming up top.