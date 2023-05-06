Bossip Video

Things seem to be going well for Jennifer Hudson in her career and love life!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) recently announced the nominees for the annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Jennifer Hudson’s show was one of the standout nominees with six nominations!

2023 marks the 50th year of the annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime, NATAS, stated that it was gratifying to also be celebrating so many milestones.

“Not only are we celebrating 50 years of Daytime Emmy® Award programming, we are also celebrating the milestones of some of its longest-running shows such as General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray.”

Hudson took to Instagram to announce her nominations after she heard the good news. She exclaimed her pride and gratitude for her beautiful Jhud Show family and their accomplishments together in Season 1!

“Hold the line !!!! @jenniferhudsonshow is Emmy nominated !!! I am so proud of my beautiful Jhud Show family and what we accomplished together in Season 1 ! Congratulations to each and every one of u !! I am sitting here just taking this moment in, and I hope u all can do the same . U deserve it! I am soo grateful!”

She continued…

“Wow !!! 6 @daytimeemmys nominations for Season 1 of @jenniferhudsonshow. When I say I couldn’t be prouder of the whole staff and crew here at The Happy Place !!! To this amazing team in this photo…I am beyond blessed to work alongside u every day. Yall have earned every single nomination and award u have coming — and so much more !!! I can’t wait to continue the journey together next season and beyond !

💜 Jennifer” the EGOT-winner concluded.

The Jennifer Hudson show earned nominations in the following categories:

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video

Promotional Announcement

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing And Sound

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Outstanding Hairstyling And Makeup

The Daytime Emmy Awards airs June 16 at 9 PM EDT on CBS.

Like Jennifer Hudson’s Career, Her Reported Love Life With Common Also Continues To Flourish

Outside of Hudson’s show doing exceptionally well, her love life looks happy as ever with rapper Common. Photographers spotted the celebrity couple strolling together in the park Thursday afternoon. The walking trail is in a Chicago suburb where Jennifer currently lives.

The couple looked cute, comfortable and cozy with each other’s arms locked tight. Cameras previously caught the lovebirds out and about together on multiple occasions. Due to the writers’ strike currently in full effect, Jennifer and Common have been able to spend more quality time together in L.A., where Hudson films her syndicated talk show.

As previously reported, the couple began dating back in February. Although they tried to keep the relationship low-key, paparazzi spotted them on a date night at the very popular and romantic Nobu in Malibu. Sources say that the friendship developed into a romance after working together as on-screen lovers in the upcoming thriller, Breathe.

“They’ve known each other for years,” an insider said about the couple. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer. When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”

We love to see the pair still going strong! Are you here for the new couple? Let us know below!