It’s almost Friday and our friends at Interval Presents blessed us with an exclusive clip from Drink Champs, featuring Joseline Hernandez.

In the exclusive clip from Friday’s episode, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN ask Joseline whether the stories about her losing custody of her daughter Bonnie are true. Joseline gets really candid what really happened and why Steebie was tripping in the first place.

Check out the clip below:

We’re glad that Joseline and Stevie J seem to be in a better place now with their co-parenting!

Here’s more about the episode:

In this episode the Champs chop it up with The Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline! Joseline talks about her journey and shares stories of her career. The reality TV personality/rapper/actress talks about Love & Hip Hop, music, relationships and much much more! Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!! Make some noise for Joseline!!! 💐💐💐🏆🏆

About Interval Presents:

Listen to an all new episode of “Drink Champs” featuring Joseline out Friday, May 26 on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes air every Friday.”