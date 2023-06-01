Bossip Video

Damson Idris is once again defending his relationship with Lori Harvey.

The model and the Snowfall star were seen getting cozy while attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in London earlier this week. Harvey shared a few clips of their date night to Instagram, posting a handful of stories where Idris held her tightly as they danced to some of Bey’s hits.

While Lori shared moments from their outing on Instagram and seemed to enjoy herself, one clip in particular has folks talking about her relationship with Idris once again.

One fan took a video of the couple at the Beyoncé concert, showing Damson holding onto his girlfriend and giving her kiss after kiss on the cheek as he lovingly stared at her with a content grin on his face. Lori, however, didn’t seem to match his energy, seemingly flashing an uncomfortable smile as she provided her cheek for the actor and laughed off the interaction.

Of course, Twitter had a field day with this video, with thousands of women insisting the look on Lori’s face is not one of love, but one of annoyance.

“Every woman knows what face she’s making,” reads one tweet with 8.1 million views.

In response to another tweet defending the video and the couple, another user explained why the clip is sparking such a conversation.

“His actions are sweet, but she always looks so uncomfortable in public,” she wrote. “If I leaned in and someone recoiled like that I would have picked up on that.”

In response to the dialogue surrounding his relationship, Idris took to Twitter to give his two cents, clearly annoyed that he and Harvey are the topic of conversation, once again.

“Everyday chat chat chat,” he tweeted. “You people don’t rest. Please man. Mind your business.”

Shortly after, he deactivated his Twitter page.

It’s safe to say that as long as Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are in a relationship, fans are gonna have something to say about it.

What do YOU think about Damson deleting his Twitter amid the never-ending Lori Harvey comments?