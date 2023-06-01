Bossip Video

A mother and popular figure on social media has died. TMZ has confirmed that Ms Jacky Oh, 32, passed away Thursday in Miami.

The influencer and former Wild ‘N Out star is the longtime love of comedian DC Young Fly whom she shares three children with.

Her cause of death has not been confirmed but several cosmetic surgery social media pages are alleging that she passed away from complications related to a “mommy makeover”, a procedure to improve a woman’s body post-pregnancy that often includes liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast augmentation or a breast lift.

Oh leaves behind her daughters Nova and Nala, and a son Prince, who was just born last year.

DC Young Fly was reportedly filming in Atlanta when he got the tragic news. So far, he’s yet to speak on Oh’s tragic passing.

One of Oh’s last posts on her page was dedicated to her children;

“I do a lot but being a mommy is my favorite,” she wrote. 🤞🏽 God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man! Happy Mother’s Day mommys :)”

Just five days ago, she took her children to see The Little Mermaid and uploaded the content on YouTube.

This story is still developing…