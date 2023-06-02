If you’re looking for a movie to watch with the family this weekend, Shooting Stars debuts on Peacock today.

Based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Friday Night Lights, Buzz Bissinger, Shooting Stars reveals how James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country.

In the 1990s, a young LeBron James (Marquis “Mookie” Cook, in his screen debut) and his three best friends — Lil Dru (Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things), Willie McGee (Avery S. Wills, Jr., Swagger) and Sian Cotton (Khalil Everage, Cobra Kai)—called themselves the “Fab Four,” after the famed Michigan Wolverines’ “Fab Five” of that era. From the moment we meet them, we realize this group of friends, under the guidance of coach Dru Joyce (Wood Harris; Creed franchise), is connected by more than basketball.

BOSSIP spoke with Wood Harris about being a veteran amongst young actors on the set of Shooting Stars. Harris also boasted about dunking on set while wearing a suit and loafers and he revealed that Caleb McLaughlin also dunked, despite not being the tallest in the group. Harris also spoke about the nostalgia he felt on the set of the ’90’s period piece.

Shooting Stars is streaming on Peacock now! Make sure to let us know your thoughts if you check it out.