After sending the sports world into a panic by mentioning a possible retirement, LeBron James has posted a cryptic Instagram post.

After a horrific start to the 2022 season the Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way back to contention after trading Russell Westbrook. Westbrook was sent to the Clippers, the favorites to win the West, and the Lakers actually ended up in the Western Conference finals facing the Nuggets. The Nuggets made easy work of the Lakers and swept them in four games and the focus of the aftermath was Lebron James hinting at retirement.

The King has been vocal about wanting to play with his son Bronny James before exiting the league but after hinting at hanging up his jersey, James softened his stance.

“I’ve done what I’ve had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey,” James told ESPN during a news conference. “And whatever his journey, however his journey lays out, he’s going to do what’s best for him. And as his dad, and his mom, Savannah, and his brother and sister, we’re going to support him in whatever he decides to do. So, just because that’s my aspiration or my goal, doesn’t mean it’s his. And I’m absolutely OK with that.”

On Sunday, the elite athlete fueled retirement rumors by quoting Jay Z on his InstaStory.

“I’m supposed to be #1 on everybody’s list. We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist.”- James wrote.

The likelihood of a player like LeBron retiring without a farewell tour is slim to none but some suspect that he could take the year off and return in the 2024 season alongside his son.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.