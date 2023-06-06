Bossip Video

Melissa Dufour and Racquelle Anteola got busted for something even more addictive than social media. Police stopped the Instabaddies and reportedly found $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in floorboards.

Now that PPP loans dried up and many are still struggling from the pandemic, the streets are calling influencers and stars like Fetty Wap and they’re apparently picking up. A thriving fashion or music career can’t compete with fast money, but this isn’t what the City Girls meant when they told the girls to “Act Bad” this summer.

The controversy surrounding the headline-making influencers is even more interesting because Melissa Dufour is an entrepreneur and the owner of an athletic wear brand…

and Racquelle “Rhaky” Anteola has worked with big names like Tank, 2 Chainz, and T.I as a singer/songwriter.

On Thursday, June 1, Alabama’s Mobile County Sherriff’s Office pulled over the Instabaddies for a traffic stop. The social media stars were reportedly driving on Interstate 10 in Mobile County with some serious weight. WPDE reports the MCSO seized 217 lbs worth of suspected cocaine from the women’s car after they stumbled through an interview that made police suspicious.

“During a roadside interview, both females had conflicting stories of their travel plans. MCSO narcotics K9 was deployed and gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics,” the sherriff’s office explained.

U.S. Border Patrol arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation and the car reportedly had an elaborate set-up to keep hundreds of pounds of booger sugar out of sight, but the K9 unit sniffed it out.

Authorities reportedly found “several hidden traps” in hollowed-out compartments of the car’s floor and walls.

MCSO arrested Dufour and Anteola and charged them with trafficking cocaine.

“We are sending a clear message — we are looking for those who are trafficking drugs to our area and will do everything in our power to stop you from bringing it here,” said Sheriff Paul Burch according to WPDE.

The alleged smugglers are more than just pretty faces.

With more than 120,000 combined followers on Instagram, the Haitian-American hotties may even look familiar.

Melissa Dufour and singer/songwriter Racquelle Anteola