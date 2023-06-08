Bossip Video

Hours after Zion Williamson shared that he’s expecting his first child, a freaky flick star went on a lengthy rant accusing him of him being unfaithful. Now the woman in question is alleging that she’s receiving death threats and she’s blaming the New Orleans Pelicans player.

Earlier this week, Williamson’s gender reveal photos hit the internet revealing that he’s expecting his first child with his boo, Ahkeema, also known as @ahh_concreterose.

Williamson’s lady happily uploaded content from the gender reveal that confirmed that the basketball player would be a girl dad.

Not even 24 hours after the news hit the Internet, a wave of drama came Zion’s way in the form of adult actress Moriah Mills.

With the gender reveal food barely put away, Moriah decided to expose her alleged relationship with Williamson to the world via Twitter.

Her extensive list of allegations included him paying all of her bills and hiding a girlfriend from her while they were supposedly having a sexual relationship.

“I hate you .. ong,” Mills tweeted alongside Snapchat screenshots of their alleged conversations. “looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @zionwilliamson you liar !!!”

To “prove” their relationship, Mills shared screenshots of messages allegedly from Williamson that included him asking if she would be his girlfriend. Furthermore, the messages revealed plans for her to move closer to him with an allowance of some sort.

Moriah also “exposed” some of Williamson’s alleged fetishes including that he likes to sexually swap spit and allegedly did so just last week. Her flurry of tweets had very little proof but grabbed the Internet’s attention all the same.

After allegedly exposing Zion, the target then became the mother of his future child.

The tweets alleged that his girlfriend is also a pornstar and prompted Twitter to start digging into her past as well.

NewsOne reports that tweets surfaced of past graphic videos of Ahkeema who’s been accused of “trapping” Williamson. People are using her alleged previous relationship with rapper Boosie as purported proof of the “trapping” claim.

The pregnant woman has since responded to Mills and to social media critics bashing her past.

As for where the love triangle goes from here, Moriah seems angry yet bizarrely ready to be a stepmother or sister-wife.

She’s also alleging that her life has been threatened amid the scandal.

Hopefully, if the allegations are true Zion can get his affairs together, but this mess is going to take a lot to clean up.