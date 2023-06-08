Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their fair share of break ups and make ups, but the reality star insists there’s no chance for future reconciliation.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder made her intentions very clear while talking about her relationship with the father of her two children.

During a chat with mom Kris Jenner, Khloé explained that she and Tristan–who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months–were on good terms.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side,” Kardashian explained. “What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to ‘punish’ him because I’m not getting back with him.”

Jenner went on to point out that she came home one day to find Tristan giving True breakfast, calling the moment “really cute.”

“Yeah, if I’m not here, when I’m not around, he’s here,” Khloé told her mom. “I would rather him be here than the nanny.”

But, regardless of their great coparenting relationship, the reality star still isn’t looking to get back with the NBA star, romantically.

“There’s still boundaries, I’m definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things,” she explained. “No one’s just here chilling if there’s no kids involved.”

During the episode, in a confessional, Khloé further elaborated on their relationship and how she’s making it work for her.

“These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already,” she said. “I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let’s just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’” Kardashian continued, “I get why he would think that, so it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise. I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”

It looks like the door is officially closed on that!