Khloé Kardashian has finally let fans in on the name of her son, which comes almost a year after the baby boy was welcomed into the world.

During the season three premiere of The Kardashians on May 25, the reality star revealed the name of her 9-month-old son with Tristan Thompson: Tatum Thompson.

“Naming a human is really hard,” she told cameras after making the big reveal.

Khloé also shares 5-year-old daughter True Thompson with the Los Angeles Laker, confirming back in April that her son’s name would stick with tradition of starting with a “T” to match the theme. But, while Kardashian seemed excited to welcome another child, she admitted in the episode that she feels less connected to Tatum than she did with True due to the surrogacy process.

“It’s a mindf**k,” she said of not carrying her own child. “It’s really the weirdest thing.”

As for why it took the Good American founder so long to announce her son’s name, she previously explained that it took a while for her settle on what to call him.

“I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit,” she revealed back in April on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “At first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out.”

Khloé also said of her baby boy, “He is a little chunk… I wouldn’t have it any other way.”