An apparent brawl took place on College Hill: Celebrity Edition after the Puerto Rican Princess accused Muva Rosebud of wanting to be Caucasian. “I dog walked that b***!” said the reality star who claimed to be the winner of the fight.

Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose are currently trending after a chaotic (and censored) kerfuffle on the The BET+ show that took place in an Alabama State University classroom.

Source: Prince Williams/ Wireimage/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Rec / Getty

The two were apparently discussing racial identity before Joseline accused Amber, who is biracial, of “really want[ing] to be a white girl.”

“Joseline, stop identifying me,” said Amber in a confessional before hands were thrown. “I identify myself and let you know who that is.”

At one point Amber noted that Joseline commented about “whities” and looked her way to which the Puerto Rican Princess scoffed before calling her overly sensitive.

“If you gon’ check me, then check me!” said Joseline while Amber insised that she was checking her now on the spot. “You know what your problem is?! Your problem is that you really wanna be a white girl,” Joseline added before alleging that Amber Rose is conflicted with her Blackness.

An irate Amber then got up and appeared to open-hand slap Joseline amid screams.

An on-screen message then appeared that read;

“Out of respect for all parties involved, we have chosen not to show this fight. College Hill and ASU do not condone violence of any kind.”

WHEW, LORD!

While the fight footage remains to be seen, Joseline Hernandez previously said that she “won” the battle.

Social media is noting that on a recent episode of Drink Champs, Joseline told N.O.R.E. that she “put someone’s head through the glass” during a literature class at ASU.

“How you gonna attack the attacker?” asked Joseline. “Man, I dog-walked that b***.”

Amber has since spoken out on the moment and she’s reiterating a comment she made about not fitting in spaces as a biracial woman.

“People–pick a side,” wrote Amber on her InstaStory.

Are YOU watching College Hill: Celebrity Edition? It streams Thursdays on BET+.