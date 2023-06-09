Bossip Video

With all due respect to Jesus Christ, today is like Christmas for a whole lot of people.

Wildly unpopular and democratically divisive ex-POTUS Donald J. Trump has officially been federally indicted for his “mishandling” (see, stealing) of classified documents after he was ousted from the White House in the 2020 election by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. According to NYTimes, the charges against the orange antagonist include willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and a conspiracy to obstruct justice. The Justice Department has not commented on the criminal charges and has not yet made the charging document public.

Trump, however, has made plenty of comments…

This development makes for some fascinating and precarious American history as Joe Biden’s administration is now prosecuting the leading Republican candidate who will attempt to unseat him in the 2024 election. Watching all of this play out in real-time only sets the stage for an even more contentious election season as we enter into the back half of the year. These new charges come on the heels of the 30 felonies that the state of New York has charged Trump with over his shady hush money payments to Stormy Daniels that threatened to derail his election campaign back in 2016.

Right-wingers will shout to the heavens about corruption, bias, and unfair treatment of their toupee’d zaddy but no one with good sense is surprised that Donald Trump is an “alleged” criminal, crook, or charlatan. It’s just who he is. It’s who he’s always been.