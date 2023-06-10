Bossip Video

Yung Joc is putting his hosting skills to use for fashionable festivities featuring celebrity models.

On Sunday, June 11, Joc will host lifestyle retailer DTLR’s 2023 Fall Fashion Showcase: EXCEL” at Atlanta’s Georgia Freight Depot.

A press release reports that the runway presentation was paused and on a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and will honor brands like Nike, New Balance and Jordan alongside artist performances.

Included in those performances will be 300 Entertainment’s HUNXHO and Breezy Lyn, Kali (Atlantic Records) and Domami (FOREVER RECORDS).

Not only that but stars like songtress Shamari Devoe will walk in the fashion show that also celebrates DTLR’s 40 years in the industry.

The brand reports that the theme centers on the stamp its made on the fashion world and notes that the letters “XL” are emphasized not only because they are moving onto bigger and better things, but XL is also the Roman numeral for forty.

Additionally, rubies are the appropriate 40th anniversary gemstone and perfectly coincide with DTLR company colors which have iconically represented them throughout the years, a release adds.

In addition to Yung Joc, Tiara LaNiece of DTLR Radio will help tell the story of DTLR’s fashion with commentary and lifestyle conversation

and attendees will see special guests including Jhonni Blaze…

and Wingo of Jagged Edge…

For more information click HERE.