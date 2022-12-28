Bossip Video

Yung Joc has a new hairstyle thanks to his risky bet regarding the Tory Lanez trial.

The Tory Lanez trial over him allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020 has finally come to an end. He was found guilty on all three charges and is currently behind bars in Los Angeles awaiting sentencing. Many of his supporters are confused about how this happened despite the evidence presented at trial. The trial was very confusing for all of us to watch it play out on social media. While we were confused the jury wasn’t and delivered his fate in a courtroom right before Christmas. After the verdict, social media immediately remember Yung Joc’s bet he would shave his head if Tory was found guilty. In a recent VladTV interview Joc shared the bet he made with his radio co-host Shyneka and Shawty Shawty.

“I told Shyneka if Tory [is] innocent, she gotta come to work with the braids that be under the weave,” he added. Can’t get ’em fresh, I need the weave patted down braids, the Beyoncé pat my weave braids. She gotta come to work like that… Either way, this is a very unfortunate situation. Just through the eyes of watching it, I don’t ever want anyone to feel like I’m making fun of their situation, ’cause it’s very unfortunate and it’s very bad for our culture, but I pray that this plays out fair.”





Yung Joc Shaves His Head After Losing Bet On The Outcome Of Tory Lanez Trial

Social media has been in Yung Joc’s comments reminding him of the bet he made since the verdict hit the public. The Radio host being a man of his word didn’t disappoint the people and had his head shaved by his cohost. Let this be a listen never gamble on the judicial system stick to sports and Fan Duel.

You can watch Joc get his hair cut below.