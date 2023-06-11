Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A. Pride performance turned into an emotional reunion with the middle school friend she protected from gay-bashing bullies: “She always had my back.”
The touching moment proved the Houston rapper doesn’t just have brilliant bars and a beloved booty. She also has a heart of gold. Unlike others who only care about the LGBTQ+ community when it’s convenient, Meg isn’t new to this; she’s true to this.
Carlos Rubalcava pulled during her L.A. pride performance to show love for his supportive old friend. Meg kept it real when the special surprise guest hit the stage.
“B*tch, why is this my classmate from like middle school? What the f*ck are you doing here?” she asked in shock before wishing him a happy birthday.
Carlos posted the adorable clip on Instagram and revealed that Meg was his A1 since day one. The real test of integrity is how people move when no one’s looking. Before Meg was famous and social media helped marginalized people clap back at bigots, she did it because it was right.
“Missed her so much. She’s still the same high energy person she was back then!!” he wrote.
“I have so much respect for her since the time in middle school when i was being talked down being called Gay when i wasn’t out yet and she stepped in and defended me, i was a little boy back then and she always had my back!! I’ll forever be a fan, girl, I love you!!!” Carlos continued.
Innocent queer people don’t just face judgment and insults. Violent propaganda and hate crimes are only increasing as conservatives strip their rights and erase their history with oppressive laws. Sound familiar?
It’s the same playbook that endangers Black lives in this country and makes Black queer people the most vulnerable from all sides. All these struggles for dignity and freedom are connected by common enemies. People like Meg, then and now, standing up against homophobic and transphobic hate is literally a matter of life and death.
when people have always been an ally and not just because they're famous >>>>> pic.twitter.com/hhrMvZThC8
— b (@cosmicbobi) June 10, 2023
The old classmates reconnecting onstage isn’t the only moment that made the crowd go wild.
Check out more highlights from Megan Thee Stallion’s epic L.A. Pride performance after the flip!
Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Stage On Fire As L.A. Pride Festival Headliner
Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back when she hit the stage Saturday night for L.A. Pride. She hit the stage in a sheer bodysuit with glittering jeweled bra and panty-like embellishments.
Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram Reels pic.twitter.com/oSZv1BtpDT
— Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) June 11, 2023
The short hiatus clearly did Thee Stallion some good because she looked and sounded amazing as ever. She bragged that these were the results of drinking her water and minding her business. “Real Hot Girl Sh*t!”
Megan looked tf good last night! Let’s talk about a performer with stamina! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/77jvGO3BDk
— FKA Thynative (@lvteef) June 11, 2023
The show opened with Meg’s ballroom-inspired ballroom-inspired hit “Her” reminding everyone she’s the HHIC: Head Hottie In Charge.
Megan Thee Stallion opening her set with “Her” at the LA Pride in the Park festival. pic.twitter.com/rReUiQ8yit
— Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) June 10, 2023
Haus Basquiat and Deshaun Wesley showed up and showed out for a Legendary reunion with a ballroom breakdown.
When megan thee stallion brought out HAUS OF BASQUIAT last night at #HottiePride pic.twitter.com/peydcD3Cii
— ✰Cai✰(fan account) 🌈 (@AKISTALLI) June 10, 2023
Between the twerking, Meg uses her platform to address serious issues. She slowed things down to unequivocally show love to the LGBTQ+ community. A fan said, “Trans lives matter,” but added a caveat about being “passable” as cisgender. She clarified that everyone deserves to love themselves and be accepted regardless.
“The person said ‘Trans lives matter, but I’m very passable.’ And I don’t really like that. I think if you feel good about your body, if you feel good about how the f*ck you look, that’s all the f*ck that matters,” she declared.
“If you’re a bad b*tch, you’re just a bad b*tch! It don’t need a title, it don’t need a label,” she continued telling fans to cheer for loving their bodies and not caring what anyone else says. Period!
The “WAP” rapper didn’t seem to miss a beat while she was feeling herself and the choreo.
Megan gave a real performance last night. She was rapping and dancing all with good breath controlpic.twitter.com/UVTSezy2Vl
— ☆ (@scarletstalli) June 10, 2023
Hits like “Simon Says” had everyone clapping, cakes included.
ATE DOWN! Megan @theestallion performing “Simon Says” at the LA Pride in the Park festival 💕
pic.twitter.com/CjctE0XpcK
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 10, 2023
For “Body-ody-ody” she twerked the jewels off her stunning bodysuit.
They talking about she shaking her so hard her jewels come off 😭🔥 yeah MEGAN A MF REAL SHAKERR #hottiepride pic.twitter.com/9ZcrxeGgVm
— megan is my all might🥇🦹🏾♀️ (@galacticstalli) June 10, 2023
As usual, Megan’s sign language interpreter was all the way turned up.
Megan's interpreter was feeling it😭😭pic.twitter.com/Y8SfDVJku6
— ☆ (@scarletstalli) June 11, 2023
Of course, the Hotties kept the same energy! This fan had what it takes to keep up with Meg move for move, cheek for cheek!
OMFG!!!!
Yoooooo!!! Now I see why Megan was making that face!
He came and fucked up the WHOLE stage by his self!
Bitch! He fucking ate!
He deserved all that hype and praise…
PERIOD!!!!!
Now that's how you do it when she calls you up there….. pic.twitter.com/H2AWOjYUDa
— Patrice Davis #BuyNDA (@IMJUSTMEPATRICE) June 10, 2023
Check out more pictures below from Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A. Pride Festival performance:
