Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A. Pride performance turned into an emotional reunion with the middle school friend she protected from gay-bashing bullies: “She always had my back.”

The touching moment proved the Houston rapper doesn’t just have brilliant bars and a beloved booty. She also has a heart of gold. Unlike others who only care about the LGBTQ+ community when it’s convenient, Meg isn’t new to this; she’s true to this.

Carlos Rubalcava pulled during her L.A. pride performance to show love for his supportive old friend. Meg kept it real when the special surprise guest hit the stage.

“B*tch, why is this my classmate from like middle school? What the f*ck are you doing here?” she asked in shock before wishing him a happy birthday.

Carlos posted the adorable clip on Instagram and revealed that Meg was his A1 since day one. The real test of integrity is how people move when no one’s looking. Before Meg was famous and social media helped marginalized people clap back at bigots, she did it because it was right.

“Missed her so much. She’s still the same high energy person she was back then!!” he wrote. “I have so much respect for her since the time in middle school when i was being talked down being called Gay when i wasn’t out yet and she stepped in and defended me, i was a little boy back then and she always had my back!! I’ll forever be a fan, girl, I love you!!!” Carlos continued.

Innocent queer people don’t just face judgment and insults. Violent propaganda and hate crimes are only increasing as conservatives strip their rights and erase their history with oppressive laws. Sound familiar?

It’s the same playbook that endangers Black lives in this country and makes Black queer people the most vulnerable from all sides. All these struggles for dignity and freedom are connected by common enemies. People like Meg, then and now, standing up against homophobic and transphobic hate is literally a matter of life and death.

when people have always been an ally and not just because they're famous >>>>> pic.twitter.com/hhrMvZThC8 — b (@cosmicbobi) June 10, 2023

The old classmates reconnecting onstage isn’t the only moment that made the crowd go wild.

Check out more highlights from Megan Thee Stallion’s epic L.A. Pride performance after the flip!