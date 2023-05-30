The Pardi might be over because Megan Thee Stallion’s been spotted with a new man, one that people think she’s been quietly kicking it with for a while.

The Houston hottie, 28, was recently seen alongside Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku at Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy. The 30-year-old Inter Milan striker attended his teammate Lautaro Martinez’ wedding on Monday and Meg was by his side seemingly as his date.

Wedding attendees snapped photos and videos of the two talking and holding hands…

is that meg the stallion at lautaro’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/pL9xt7xd4g — Ána (@yvesaintana) May 29, 2023

and also sitting beside each other at the reception.

International bae? Megan Thee Stallion was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at his teammate’s wedding. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu play for Inter Milan. 📹 @francisco.olivera1 pic.twitter.com/8Hyohce2wh — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 29, 2023

another video of Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion at Lautaro's wedding pic.twitter.com/QufNar3w7r — CFC DAVE🧢 (@cfcdem) May 30, 2023

Some are speculating that they’re indeed a couple, while others are pointing out that they’re both signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation, Megan on the music side, and Lukaku under Roc Nation Sports.

Megan signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019, while the Belgian striker became the first Premier League player to join Roc Nation Sports in 2018.

Still, despite them possibly just being business associates, Megan also recently attended a soccer match, possibly to cheer Lukaku on.

Fans of the rapper pointed out that earlier this month she posted a photo from the San Siro football stadium in Milan where Lukaku’s team plays.

ma in che senso megan thee stallion era a San Siro a vedere l’Inter pic.twitter.com/qqbT8H1Zq4 — claudia 𓁥 (@iamfakeC) May 3, 2023

This latest news comes amid rumors that Megan and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine have broken up.

