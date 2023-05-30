Bossip Video
The Pardi might be over because Megan Thee Stallion’s been spotted with a new man, one that people think she’s been quietly kicking it with for a while.

Megan Thee Stallion x Romelo

Source: Jason Kempin/ Emilio Andreoli – Inter / Getty

The Houston hottie, 28, was recently seen alongside Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku at Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy. The 30-year-old Inter Milan striker attended his teammate Lautaro Martinez’ wedding on Monday and Meg was by his side seemingly as his date.

Wedding attendees snapped photos and videos of the two talking and holding hands

and also sitting beside each other at the reception.

Some are speculating that they’re indeed a couple, while others are pointing out that they’re both signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation, Megan on the music side, and Lukaku under Roc Nation Sports.

 

Megan signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019, while the Belgian striker became the first Premier League player to join Roc Nation Sports in 2018.

FC Internazionale v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Source: DeFodi Images / Getty

Still, despite them possibly just being business associates, Megan also recently attended a soccer match, possibly to cheer Lukaku on.

Fans of the rapper pointed out that earlier this month she posted a photo from the San Siro football stadium in Milan where Lukaku’s team plays.

 

This latest news comes amid rumors that Megan and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine have broken up.

 

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Hit the flip for the deets on that.

Megan Thee Stallion And Pardi Break Up Rumors Have Been Swirling

Megan was dating fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine for over two years before breakup rumors surfaced in February.

40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that she unfollowed him on social media and her page has been scrubbed of their coupled-up pics. Not only that, but Pardi’s page is also missing photos of them as a couple, further fueling rumors of a breakup.

Most recently, however, Pardi was spotted in Los Angeles reciting a poem for an unnamed “beautiful woman he knows” that fans speculated was his longtime love.

“You’re a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between ‘God forgive him’ and ‘I gotta get him’,” said Pardi seemingly referencing the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting. “That’s why you don’t ever let these bitches get you out your rhythm/ You treat these n****s like they’re buy one get one/ You out here working to keep your mind off hurting.”

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

He continued,

“Get your to-do list, it’s buying candles and shopping for curtains, it’s find your purpose/ You in your bag not just Birkins/ You know your happiness can not be purchased/ It’s deeply rooted and not just surface/ The dream ain’t big enough if you think about it and not get nervous/ If you need me girl, I’m at your service.”

[…]
“My pillow soft, but not too soft/ my mattress perfect,” he added. “Baby, let me tap on your..You wanna make money, make love and memories/ You want the penthouse suite with all the amenities/ You want acknowledgment for your bravery, not sympathy/ You wanna be held tight and kissed gently/ You wanna be free to be yourself without penalty, you want that chemistry.”

Do YOU think Megan’s moved on from Pardi to Romelu Lukaku?

