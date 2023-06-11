Bossip Video

Y’all know black don’t crack! Kelis is enjoying her time in Greece amidst rumors of a new romance with 72-year-old comedy legend, Bill Murray.

Kelis took to Instagram to show off her voluptuous body and tanned skin while vacationing in Greece. “I’m a beach bum,” the “Milkshake” singer captioned on her slide of photos.

Her body is giving “Kids where?!” and we’re definitely here for it! She even showed off an adventurous side of herself by jumping off of a yacht and into the ocean in a video. Her sons, Knight and Shepherd, also joined the mom of three on vacation.

Kelis Is Back Outside With Everyone Wondering If She’s With Rumored New Boo Bill Murray

It’s unclear if her rumored bae Bill Murray was present on the trip. However, speculations of the new romance started last week when a source told the US Sun that the pair had been “getting close for a while.”

As previously reported, Murray was spotted watching the singer perform at a show at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London and was also seen supporting her at some of her other performances. A source told Page Six, “They’ve met up in the States before, which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

The Space Jam star and the “Caught Out There” singer reportedly have bonded over “recent bereavements.” According to Page Six, Kelis’ late husband, Mike Mora, died last March at age 37 after a battle with stomach cancer. Meanwhile, Murray’s second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54 in January 2021.

Are you a fan of this new couple? Let us know your thoughts below!