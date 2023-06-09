Wait… WHAT?
Social media is buzzing over rumors that singer/farmstress Kelis, 43, is dating 72-year-old comedy legend Bill Murray in a perplexing plot twist that we don’t even know how to process.
According to reports from the US Sun, the “Milkshake” singer and Ghostbusters actor are said to have sparked romance rumors after Murray was spotted supporting Kelis at her recent performances.
Sources close to the pair reportedly told the US Sun that the unlikely pair was also spotted at the same hotel and have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the United States.
A friend reportedly told the outlet that “they’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.”
“They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla,” the source continued. “But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”
Murray’s rumored romance comes amid serious allegations of inappropriate behavior while on set for Being Mortal–comedian Aziz Ansari‘s adaptation of Atul Gawande’s best-selling book.
Back in April, Murray was suspended after being accused of hurling a glass ashtray at co-star Richard Dreyfuss and threatening to “throw” the film’s female producer “across a parking lot.”
According to Page Six, he was also accused of being “touchy” with several women during filming for Aziz Ansari’s movie.
As for his personal life, Murray’s second and last marriage to Jennifer Butler ended in 2008.
Following a 5-year marriage to rapper Nas from 2005-2010, Kelis went on to marry photographer Mike Mora in 2014.
Mora tragically passed away at age 37 last March after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He and Kelis share two children: son Shepherd, 8, and daughter Galilee, 2. She also shares 13-year-old son Knight with Nas.
What was your reaction to Bill Murray reportedly dating Kelis? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to the eyebrow-raising news on the flip.
