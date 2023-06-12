Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj was the recent victim of a swatting prank that falsely claimed that a child was being abused in her home.

Swatting, the process of making a prank call to the police in an attempt to have them dispatch the swat team to an address, wastes taxpayer money, causes mass confusion, and sometimes can even be deadly. The latest celeb to fall victim to the crime is the head Barb in charge.

Earlier this month Nicki Minaj was the victim of a swatting while minding her business in her Los Angeles home. Reportedly a call came into child services alleging that child abuse was happening at her house.

According to TMZ, deputies took the call seriously and arrived at Nicki’s house spoke to her and her husband, and determined there was no abuse. Reportedly another false call came in that night alleging that her house was on fire. That call was also a waste of time as there was no fire. Luckily Nicki nor anyone else was harmed.

These calls have to be annoying for Nicki who is busy finishing her next album which she announced will arrive this October. With the date released, she’s now on a strict deadline and needs every minute to perfect her new LP.