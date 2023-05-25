Bossip Video

Is there beef in the streets with Nicki Minaj and another female rapper yet again? Or did the Queens native take to twitter just to bait City Girls stunner Yung Miami into visiting her platform?

Nicki Minaj began trending on Twitter Wednesday after starting a lively exchange with Yung Miami over the City Girls rapper’s usage of “let’s get into some things” in a promo video for Thursday’s new episode of “Caresha Please” which features Summer Walker.

Minaj tweeted:

“*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have “borrowed” a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase* Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my shit drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 🫠 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…😂🤣”

Caresha didn’t shy away from the accusation, responding to Minaj by telling her she actually got the phrase from her queer community:

Nicki what’s really the problem??? 🤔 cause I definitely didn’t get that from you LOL 😂 “let’s get into some thing Chile” actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo

Nicki kept the exchange going, arguing that they could discuss the debate on Queen Radio or bring Diddy into the discussion:

Caresha now you know damn well 🥴😂😂😂😂😂😂 “gay slang” is the first go-to nowadays. Let’s discuss it on #QueenRadio chile. If not, I’m hittin Puff right now. You know he used to manage me right? Now it’s my man my man my man 😂 Puff what up? Hit my line chi 🤳 @Diddy

“Yeah I’m On my way to his house im Finna call you when I get there,” Caresha quipped back.

Nicki even went so far as to post a poll asking “the gays” whether they believed Caresha was being real.

“Talkin bout “gay slang” caresha please! Let’s ask the gays ms B**ch!!!! @YungMiami305”

Nicki got Ms. B*tch’ed right back by Yung Miami, who agreed to join her on Queen Radio:

Bring me on queen radio I’m ready when you are Ms. b**ch 😝😝

Nicki got really silly with her next tweet after finally “booking” her guest:

*stops typewriter* *Looks at the first legal draft* *rips it up* *Hears puff desperately calling my line* *Doesn’t answer* *gets my questions ready for Ms Caresha* @YungMiami305 🤪

Yung Miami also kept her emoji game on the humorous side, although her final response definitely came to Diddy’s defense:

Desperately??? It’s never giving that Nicki 🤣🤣🤣🤣 let’s be fr

As you can see the whole exchange was a little bit spicy and a little bit silly. Do you think you’d enjoy listening to a Yung Miami episode of Queen Radio? Or would you rather Nicki be a guest on Caresha Please?