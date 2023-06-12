Bossip Video

Despite the public outcry against their relationship, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are still going strong.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the rumored couple was seen together in Los Angeles on Friday while shopping for rugs. They stopped at Modern Rugs to look at a few designer carpets, which can reportedly cost more than $13,000 a pop.

For their shopping trip, Majors was spotted wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants with a pair of sneakers. Good also decided to keep things casual, wearing a pair of gray biker shorts, a matching cardigan, a black beanie, and a pair of white sneakers.

Even as the Creed III actor is facing ongoing legal trouble and public outrage, Good has been seen by his side many times over the past few weeks.

Last month, the couple got dinner at a Red Lobster with Good’s mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good. A few days prior, the pair was seen holding hands as they boarded a flight from New York City to Los Angeles together.

While many fans are upset at Good for pursuing a relationship with Majors as he’s facing several misdemeanor assault charges surrounding an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend, her ex-husband isn’t one of them.

Meagan’s ex DeVon Franklin went on The Breakfast Club last week, where he explained how he’s been healing since his divorce in 2022. According to the motivational speaker, he and his ex-wife are still good friends.

“Of course,” he said when asked if they’re still friends. “The love for us is not gone away; it’s just changed forms…”

And as for whether seeing Good with Jonathan Majors was upsetting for Franklin? He just wants her to be happy.

“Upset me? No, no,” he replied. “She’s happy. That’s a blessing…”

He went on to talk about how he feels about Majors, insisting that he doesn’t hate him–but admitting there are some other feelings there.