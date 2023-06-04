At this point, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are either filming a movie together or are actually taking a shot at this love thing!
The pair were spotted overseas in Fez, Morocco, where it looked like they were shopping for pottery. Now that’s a love language for you. According to TMZ, sources claimed the couple stopped by a shop called Art Naji, where they appeared to take an interest in a fountain and a fireplace.
Art Naji isn’t just any pottery shop. It’s has a reputation for the biggest handmade factory shop of pottery and zellige, Morrocan tiles, in the country. Visitors can witness, experience, and learn about all stages of production at the shop. The one-of-a-kind shop ranks pretty high on the list for tourist excursions.
Recently Good and Majors stepped out for a family dinner at Red Lobster. The new couple joined Good’s mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good. Things must be getting pretty serious if he’s is meeting mom AND big sis!
Plus, you know what Beyoncé said about Red Lobster!
After dinner wrapped up, the couple exited the restaurant covering their faces along with Good’s mom and sis. All three women carried their own bouquet of flowers as well.
As previously reported, paparazzi spotted the Hollywood duo holding hands as they boarded a flight from New York City to Los Angeles. Sources reported that the Marvel star and Good’s romance was “fairly new.” Adding that the two have “gotten close” over the last few weeks.
Again only time will tell if the romance is real or not. Are you here for this new Hollywood couple? Let us know your thoughts below!
