Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The skies are pretty clear astrologically this week. Take note that we are still under the influence of the Sun in Gemini and so we are actually propelled to literally be better communicators, speak more from the heart and possibly restart long forgotten creative projects. The new moon in Gemini on the 18th will be a great time to do any healing rituals for those in need.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

How many of you are holding space and providing emotional (and lets be honest financial) support to those who never reciprocate? Spirit is asking that if this hits home, now is the time to either call out the users or just silently fade to black on them. Enough is literally enough and some of these jokers will never ever return the favor – they are simply incapable. RED FLAG: Conclusions are in reach on a special project that needs to be finished and/or a legal situation. While it may not close the way that you like it- look for the silver lining and move on. SWEET SPOT: Your spring wardrobe wants to be updated. Start with claiming a new signature color and then add in some key accessories.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!