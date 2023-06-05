Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The big play this week is that Venus moves into Leo on the 5th and hangs out there until Oct 8th! This is a very long transit for Venus and with this match we take a lot of pride in giving and receiving love, looking and feeling glamourous. We are prone to needing more attention and may get into petty arguments just because our egos are a bit bruised. For those who are flirty and/or cheaters who are in a relationship – be mindful as under this transit your person may finally quit you. On another note, this transit is said to be good for money that deals with luck like winning the lottery or betting at the race track. So, if you feel so inclined, then please go out and have a bit of fun. PS: Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

Intention without surrender is a fast track to delusion. In other words you can’t give something over to Spirit and prayer and still try to micromanage the outcome. Drop your worries and step back. The outcome will be what it is. RED FLAG: This week take some time to think about how you show up (or not) for yourself in the way of Self Love. Start with kicking out the nitpicking inner critic. SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been trying to decide where to invest your income know that a great financial advisor will be found this week or next. You can book a reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

