The beef between Nene Leakes and Bravo, the producers behind RHOA and Andy Cohen is not over yet.

We reported earlier this year that Nene accused Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of “racism and creating a hostile work environment.”

She also claimed that her former costar/on-again/off-again friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann, made racist comments for years, however, “Leakes was the one who was punished after telling executives” citing it as the reason why she was “forced off” the show.

She stated that after complaining she was told to stay quiet. Leakes’ lawyer spoke out about the discrimination she faced while on the show for years.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,”

Fast forward to August of this year, NeNe dismissed the suit but noted her dismissal was “without prejudice” which in this case meant she could refile at a later date. This would leave many to believe that the legal battle was over but according to Nene the fight with Bravo and Andy is still ongoing.

In an one-on-one interview with Larry Reid Nene hit on a wide range of topics including her costar Kandi Burruss and Bravo not inviting her to BravoCon.

When asked about BravoCon Nene stated that she hadn’t heard from them at all.

“They have not talked to me at all. I’m just being honest. They have not talked to me at all. I have made many attempts to try to see can we talk and work through certain issues, but it has been crickets. We still have some legal things. It was dropped,” she explained. “That part of it was dropped. It was dropped for legal issues so we could go into mediation. It was mutual on both sides to drop, and we worked that out through our attorneys. And the fact that we’re in this situation is a reason why we can’t really talk personally. We have to speak through our attorneys.”

The conversation switched gears to her legal battle with Bravo. She stated that they still have legal things and that she doesn’t regret filing it because it was a build-up of unfair treatment that she says she experienced over the years.

“Everyone acting like they don’t hear me,” NeNe said. “I don’t know … I feel like my hands are tied. There is nothing I can do.”

However, she’s hoping they can mend things and potentially work together again, noting her contributions to the show.

A source close to the lawsuit alleges Leakes was given around $4.5 million hush money. In exchange for the settlement, she reportedly signed a confidentiality agreement/non-disclosure agreement, which prohibits her from speaking about Bravo, Cohen, and the production company in the future.

As for her relationship with former costar Kandi, she said “I don’t have an issue with Kandi. I really feel like she has an issues with me.” She expressed that she felt Kandi was jealous that she was a OG cast member and that fans often thought of her when they thought of RHOA.

Nene has recently stated that she dropped the suit in order to go to mediation and is open to returning to the show. Fans of the franchise and cast member Kenya Moore have all supported Nene’s return and would love to see her back on the screen holding a peach.

Do you think Nene would be welcomed back to RHOA or should she move on? Let us know below.