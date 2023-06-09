Bossip Video
1 of 3

Another year, another exquisitely extravagant b-day celebration for Quality Control’s CEO.

Pierre Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ third annual Black Ball filled Atlanta’s Fox Theatre with artists, A-listers, guests, and gorgeousness.  Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Put on by Atlanta’s foremost eventress Hannah Kang, the Black Ball featured opulent decorations, entertainment, and star-studded surprise performances.

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

QC Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

Seen on the party scene was of course birthday boy Pierre Thomas himself…

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

as well as Nelly and Ashanti who walked the carpet as a couple before Ashanti hit the stage to perform her hits.

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Also seen on the scene was Teyana Taylor who poured her bangin’ baaaaawdy into a sexy sheer maxi dress…

while looking like the belle of the [black] ball.

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

FashionBombDaily reports that Teyana’s sexy gown was a sexy $1,750 Coperni creation.

 

QC Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

Also spotted was NeNe Leakes who posed alongside her boo Nyonisela Sioh and Peter Thomas…

 

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Reginae who attended with her previous OMG Girlz groupmates Zonnique and Bahja Rodriguez…

 

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

 

a bangin’ in black Phaedra Parks…

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Malaysia Pargo, Zell Swag, and guests…

QC Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Deelishis…

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Kendra G…

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

and Queen Naija who kicked it with Teyana and the City Girls.

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Speaking of the City Girls, JT and Caresha gave a birthday shoutout to their boss Pierre Thomas on stage…

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

and the Quality Control vet was serenaded by QC songstress Layton Greene.

 

Hit the flip for more pics from Pierre Thomas’ third annual Quality Control Black Ball.

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The extravagant affair didn’t only include serenades from Layton Greene and Ashanti, Miguel also hit the stage.

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

He was joined by the likes of partygoers like #LAMH’s Martell Holt…

 

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jermaine Dupri who posed with Quavo and Nelly…

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas Hosts 3rd Annual Birthday Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

QC rapper Lakeyah…

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

Jerrika Karlae…

QC Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

 

Pee Thomas x Black Ball

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

What do YOU think about Atlanta getting dressed to the nines at the third annual Black Ball?

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Seen on the Scene
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.