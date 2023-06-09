Another year, another exquisitely extravagant b-day celebration for Quality Control’s CEO.

Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ third annual Black Ball filled Atlanta’s Fox Theatre with artists, A-listers, guests, and gorgeousness.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Put on by Atlanta’s foremost eventress Hannah Kang, the Black Ball featured opulent decorations, entertainment, and star-studded surprise performances.

Seen on the party scene was of course birthday boy Pierre Thomas himself…

as well as Nelly and Ashanti who walked the carpet as a couple before Ashanti hit the stage to perform her hits.

Also seen on the scene was Teyana Taylor who poured her bangin’ baaaaawdy into a sexy sheer maxi dress…

while looking like the belle of the [black] ball.

FashionBombDaily reports that Teyana’s sexy gown was a sexy $1,750 Coperni creation.

Also spotted was NeNe Leakes who posed alongside her boo Nyonisela Sioh and Peter Thomas…

Reginae who attended with her previous OMG Girlz groupmates Zonnique and Bahja Rodriguez…

a bangin’ in black Phaedra Parks…

Malaysia Pargo, Zell Swag, and guests…

Deelishis…

Kendra G…

and Queen Naija who kicked it with Teyana and the City Girls.

Speaking of the City Girls, JT and Caresha gave a birthday shoutout to their boss Pierre Thomas on stage…

and the Quality Control vet was serenaded by QC songstress Layton Greene.

