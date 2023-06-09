Another year, another exquisitely extravagant b-day celebration for Quality Control’s CEO.
Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ third annual Black Ball filled Atlanta’s Fox Theatre with artists, A-listers, guests, and gorgeousness.
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com
Put on by Atlanta’s foremost eventress Hannah Kang, the Black Ball featured opulent decorations, entertainment, and star-studded surprise performances.
Seen on the party scene was of course birthday boy Pierre Thomas himself…
as well as Nelly and Ashanti who walked the carpet as a couple before Ashanti hit the stage to perform her hits.
Also seen on the scene was Teyana Taylor who poured her bangin’ baaaaawdy into a sexy sheer maxi dress…
while looking like the belle of the [black] ball.
FashionBombDaily reports that Teyana’s sexy gown was a sexy $1,750 Coperni creation.
Also spotted was NeNe Leakes who posed alongside her boo Nyonisela Sioh and Peter Thomas…
Reginae who attended with her previous OMG Girlz groupmates Zonnique and Bahja Rodriguez…
a bangin’ in black Phaedra Parks…
Malaysia Pargo, Zell Swag, and guests…
Deelishis…
Kendra G…
and Queen Naija who kicked it with Teyana and the City Girls.
Speaking of the City Girls, JT and Caresha gave a birthday shoutout to their boss Pierre Thomas on stage…
and the Quality Control vet was serenaded by QC songstress Layton Greene.
Hit the flip for more pics from Pierre Thomas’ third annual Quality Control Black Ball.
The extravagant affair didn’t only include serenades from Layton Greene and Ashanti, Miguel also hit the stage.
He was joined by the likes of partygoers like #LAMH’s Martell Holt…
Jermaine Dupri who posed with Quavo and Nelly…
QC rapper Lakeyah…
Jerrika Karlae…
and former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.
What do YOU think about Atlanta getting dressed to the nines at the third annual Black Ball?
Continue Slideshow
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
So Sad: New Details About Jacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Dr. Zach Reveal Previous Malpractice Complaints From Patients
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Tim Anderson's Wife & Mistress Seemingly Trade Shade, Other Woman Wonders Why Anderson Won't Defend Her---'He Swear He Love Me'
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly's Longtime Love Ms Jacky Oh Dies At 32
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023
-
First-Class F*ck Around & Find Out: Chika Addresses Baby-Bashing Backlash After Rant Calling Zonnique Pullins' Daughter A 'Bastard'
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.