Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below, Judy and Brat are shopping for things for their baby but when Judy brings up plans to give her son Jordan a promotion, Brat has some thoughts about his behavior at home. While Judy argues Jordan’s career progress should be considered separately, she also tells Brat that she shouldn’t shy away from addressing those issues directly.

Check out the clip below:

Do you agree with Brat that she shouldn’t have to be the one to deal with Jordan’s issues since she’s not his mom? Or do you think Judy is right that Brat should take Jordan to task herself? What would you do in this situation?

Here’s what to expect from the next episode of Brat Loves Judy:

Brat is nervous about giving birth so Judy surprises her with a Lamaze class to some unexpected results. Brat & Judy’s ongoing argument over Jordan reaches its boiling point. Brat calls together her team to expand their empire.

The brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs Thursday, June 15th at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?