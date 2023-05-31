Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.
We’ve seen Brat and Judy through all kinds of personal and professional ups and downs over the last two seasons of Brat Loves Judy. Thursday night’s episode is titled “When It Rains, It Pours” and it offers up a long look at the Kaleidoscope team retreat. In the clip below, Oliver gives some feedback to the team during the retreat and they don’t receive it well — at all.
Check out the clip below:
Welp… That didn’t go well at all. Do you agree with Oliver or is the team right that his delivery was all off? It’s gotta be rough being a new employee for a family-run business like Kaleidoscope. Do you think the blame lies with Judy for not paving the way to a smooth onboarding?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Warehouse flood signals rocky start for Kaleidoscope retreat. Brat taps into her resources to strengthen her social media presence. Latissue finds herself at a major crossroads between career and family.
An all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs tomorrow, Thursday, June 1st at 9pm EST on WeTV.
-
Tim Anderson's Wife & Mistress Seemingly Trade Shade, Other Woman Wonders Why Anderson Won't Defend Her---'He Swear He Love Me'
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Thirty-FINE: Karrueche Shakes Her Birthday Cakes At Baddie Bash With Coco Jones, Janelle Monáe, Christina Milian & More
-
Searching For A Real Bruv? Mary J. Blige’s Viral Interaction With Skivvies-Sizzling Rapper Skepta Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Da’Naia Jackson Admits She Studied The Bodies Of The Women Her Ex-Husband Derrick Jaxn Cheated On Her With
-
Put On Blast: #LAMH Star Melody Shari Reacts To Martell Holt's Alleged 'Revenge Porn' Plot
-
Seaux FINE: Teyana Taylor & Lori Harvey Set Cannes ABBBlaze At Star-Studded amfAR Gala
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.