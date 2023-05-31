Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Brat Loves Judy and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

We’ve seen Brat and Judy through all kinds of personal and professional ups and downs over the last two seasons of Brat Loves Judy. Thursday night’s episode is titled “When It Rains, It Pours” and it offers up a long look at the Kaleidoscope team retreat. In the clip below, Oliver gives some feedback to the team during the retreat and they don’t receive it well — at all.

Check out the clip below:

Welp… That didn’t go well at all. Do you agree with Oliver or is the team right that his delivery was all off? It’s gotta be rough being a new employee for a family-run business like Kaleidoscope. Do you think the blame lies with Judy for not paving the way to a smooth onboarding?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Warehouse flood signals rocky start for Kaleidoscope retreat. Brat taps into her resources to strengthen her social media presence. Latissue finds herself at a major crossroads between career and family.

An all-new episode of Brat Loves Judy airs tomorrow, Thursday, June 1st at 9pm EST on WeTV.