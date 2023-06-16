Bossip Video

A #RHOA star is reading the fashions of her fellow housewives, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, viewers will see the ladies gather at Shereé Whitfield’s Gucci-themed brunch. Tensions are still high after Kandi and Marlo’s big blowup but Shereé hopes the housewives can all get on the same page.

That may be hard to do however because Kandi doesn’t want to be anywhere near her former friend.

“Shereé can you switch them two?” the Kandi Koated Nights boss asks about Marlo’s place card at the table.

Marlo’s moved to a seat next to Courtney and Kenya’s moved to a seat next to Sanya.

When Marlo comes in she doesn’t greet Kandi and Drew, but she has lots to say about them in a confessional during “Marlo’s Fashion Corner.”

After calling Kenya’s Gucci outfit “thrifted”, she likens Drew’s look to a Gucci handyman and compares Kandi to the captain of the bowling team.

By contrast, she has high praise for her girlfriends Sanya and Shereé but thinks the group as a collective needs work.

“All together we look like a bootleg girl group,” says the Lé Archive fashion showroom creator.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.