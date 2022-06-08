Bossip Video

“Friends”, who said dat?!

That’s apparently the question a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” newbie is asking about a fellow housewife.

During a recent episode of her YouTube series, “Speak On It,” Kandi Burruss sat down with her co-star, Sanya Richards-Ross, and asked the Olympic gold-medalist to explain how she became friends with their fellow #RHOA star Drew Sidora.

However, judging by Sanya’s response, it sounds like the ladies weren’t ever really friends.

“I was introduced to Drew by a stylist we had in common, Jeremy. And we hung maybe two or three times before we officially started filming,” the 37-year-old track and field champ said. “So I feel like saying the words friends, it’s loose. We were friendly.”

Sanya went on to explain that “friendships are built over time” and according to the athlete, she and the former Disney star briefly hung out before filming began for the Bravo series. Sanya said although she and Drew had a few fun encounters, she wouldn’t necessarily call her a friend.

Then, Kandi questioned her #RHOA castmate about the incident where she called Drew to help her out after she got into a car accident. If you remember, Drew actually came and picked Sanya up following the incident on a recent episode of the show.

That seems like something a true friend would do, right? Well, Sanya appeared to cast more shade on the actress and singer.

According to the star, she had just gotten off the phone with Drew before the incident happened. After the crash, she called her “acquaintance” back to tell her about the ordeal and that’s when Drew offered to pick her up.

“I said that would be cool if you wanted to come because we were bonding,” Sanya clarified. “This was another opportunity for us to get to know each other, but we still weren’t like besties.”

Play

Sanya And Drew Trade Shade On Twitter After The Show

Well, after Kandi’s “Speak On It” dropped, Drew caught wind of Sanya’s comments and reacted to the snide remark on Twitter.

“So we were never friends?? Clearly just friendly! #notestaken #rhoa,” the reality TV star wrote.

She also called Sanya a “flip-flopping b!tch” in a follow-up tweet. Yikes!

Sanya didn’t back down either. The olympian clapped back at her unfriendly RHOA co-star, tweeting:

“Actors gon’ act! How long we been friends Drew? What’s my middle name? What’s my favorite color? Girl stop!!! And based on this tweet looks like you the one kissing a**.”

…..Sanya appears to be laughing off the drama on Instagram, too.

What do you think of this debacle? Was Sanya shady for downplaying her friendship with Drew?

Sanya Previously Responded To Drew’s Shade On BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap

This is not the first time Drew and Sanya have traded shade. During a recent BOSSIP #RealityRecap hosted by Managing Editor Dani Canada, Sanya clapped back at Drew’s claims that she “wasn’t that girl.”

“Oh, I thought Sanya was going to be that girl. I thought she’s a wife, she’s a mother, she’s new to Atlanta, she’s young, we can turn up, it’s going to be fun and she just wasn’t that girl,” Drew quipped to Entertainment Tonight about Sanya.

When asked to respond to that, Sanya didn’t hold back.

“That’s when you projecting,” Sanya told BOSSIP during a game of “fun shade” or “shade shade.” “YOU not that girl so you want other people to think that someone’s not that girl. I felt like that was shade shade and we all can see. We can ll see Drew, that you’re not that girl, baby.”

OOP!

Things are getting tense between the ladies this season, whose side are you on?

Sound off in the comments!