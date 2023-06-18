Bossip Video

Celebs Celebrating Their First Father’s Day

Father’s Day is here and it’s time to show love to the proud papas celebrating for the first time.

Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer joyously announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Darius Jackson while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 3, 2022.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight—I am!”

The happy couple shared their journey to parenthood via social media and Keke ate that pregnancy up.

Many of Keke’s fans were left wondering about the background of our TV cousin’s baby daddy. No worries, we’re here to give you a little background.

Darius is an actor and brother of actor Sarunas Jackson, who appeared as Dro in Issa Rae’s Insecure. After Keke had a cameo on Insecure herself, Sarunas made the introduction at a Memorial Day party in 2021. The couple went public with their relationship in August 2021.

In February 2023 Keke posted a video of herself and Darius jokingly explaining the story of how they found out they were expecting.

The pair welcomed their baby boy Leodis Andrellton Jackson on February 25, 2023.

Cordae

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae is celebrating his first Father’s Day.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” the tennis star captioned an ultrasound photo on January 11.

Most recently Cordae excitedly shared that he’s going to be a “girl dad” at their gender reveal earlier this month.

The couple began dating in 2019.

Bartise Bowden

You may remember Bartise as the “villain” of Love Is Blind season 3, but offscreen he’s the hero to a sweet baby boy!

Bowden welcomed his first child with an elusive announcement via Instagram.

The reality star did not specify the baby’s age, name, or mother of the child, which left fans and co-stars with plenty of questions.

In the 2020 airing of the LIB third season, Bartise left fans stunned when he left his bride-to-be Nancy Rodriguez at the altar, saying the final “I Don’t”.

He was identified as a real estate investor and promising bachelor until he began to lead two contestants on simultaneously. Viewers didn’t take well to his “player status”, though he went from Zaddy to daddy in just three short years.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️”

Bowden went on to join the cast of Netflix series “Perfect Match” where he began dating Izzy Fairthorne, though they ended the season deciding they weren’t sure how their relationship would fare in the real world. People reported that the two split back in March 2023.

While dating shows can be tricky, we are happy to see he has found love in his little mini!

P. Diddy

Yes, we are aware that Diddy is already a five-time father but because he welcomed baby Love Combs in December 2022, we’re giving Brother Love an honorable mention.

Diddy’s twins Jessie and D’Lila recently celebrated their sweet sixteen and just as the “Act Bad” rapper thought he was wrapping up daddy duties, his cybersecurity bae Dana Tran gave him another princess.

You may recall the chaos surrounding Diddy’s baby announcement, as it was assumed that he and City Girl member Yung Miami were still going together, real bad.

Upon news of the announcement, Twitter wasted no time alleging that Caresha was Diddy’s side piece, but he quickly came to her defense.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” tweeted Diddy. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

Either way, he has made it clear to fans that he is IN LOVE with fresh fatherhood as he posts baby Love frequently on his Instagram.

The 7-month-old baby girl uttered her first words and as a true daddy’s girl, she called for him.

Who are your fave celeb dads to celebrate this Father’s Day?