Love Is Blind fans are not happy with the show’s current hosts, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, but they might already have the perfect replacements on deck.

Fan favorite contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are reportedly in the running to replace Vanessa and Nick Lachey. According to reports from Daily Mail, as Netflix and the show’s creator consider their options following an outpouring of demands to fire the current hosts, they could be looking to hire the couple that actually met on the show.

“There’s always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels,” an insider who works on the show revealed to the outlet. “If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change.”

Lauren and Cameron quickly captured viewers hearts in season one of the Netflix show, falling in love, getting engaged, and getting married within weeks of meeting each other. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, and almost five years later, they’re still going strong.

“Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal,” said the on-set source. “They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes. People want to relate to the hosts – and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick.”

This proposed change comes after tens of thousands of fans signed a petition to axe Vanessa and Nick Lachey from the show. While their appearances throughout most of the season are minimal, this season’s reunion is what kicked off the complaints, with many viewers thinking Vanessa was intoxicated due to how strangely she was acting.

But, while fans are more than ready to see some new (or familiar) faces in the hosting role, former contestants have come to the defense of the Lacheys.

“Look, I know we’re biased because of course we know Vanessa and Nick. We really considered them as Mom and Dad during filming,” former contestant Natalie Lee explained on her Out of the Pods podcast while talking about the peition. “They played this role of mentors to us, providing advice as we were making our decision to say ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’ on our wedding day. I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it’s unfair as well with how much backlash she’s getting. It feels like a dog pile.”